Youths intercept car, save woman from ‘molesters’

Two alert youths helped in the rescue of a 32-year-old woman, who had allegedly been abducted and was being molested inside a car by three men in Outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area on Saturday evening. While two of the three accused were caught by locals and handed over to police, the third managed to flee, police said.

On hearing the woman’s screams from inside the car, the two youths — Aman and Amit — started following the car and finally intercepted them in Rohini. Police said a scuffle broke out between them. Soon, locals joined in and reportedly set the car on fire. The two youths claimed that when the accused were taking the woman away, a PCR van was standing nearby.

“Despite standing close to the place from where the car of the three men crossed, the PCR staff did nothing. The woman was constantly screaming. It was only when we heard her cries that we started following the car,” alleged one of the youths.

M N Tiwari, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer), said, “We have arrested two persons. As per preliminary investigation, it appears that the woman had spoken to the accused a few times prior to the incident. We are trying to ascertain on what context the conversation took place. We have registered a case of kidnapping, molestation and the investigation is underway.”

According to a senior police officer, the incident took place in Rohini Sector 22 area when the woman had gone out to buy groceries. While returning home, the men intercepted her and abducted her in their car, police said.

According to police, the two arrested accused are from Karala village and had kidnapped the girl from the Y block of Mangolpuri. Police have admitted the girl to hospital for further medical examination.

