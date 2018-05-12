Yamuna board not doing its job: Supreme Court

The Haryana counsel said the state was supplying more than stipulated water from Yamuna to Delhi and that it will not alter the status quo. The DJB, however, said the issue was about continuation of the stream of drinking water, which it claimed had fallen short of 120 cusecs. (Express photo by Oinam Anand) The Haryana counsel said the state was supplying more than stipulated water from Yamuna to Delhi and that it will not alter the status quo. The DJB, however, said the issue was about continuation of the stream of drinking water, which it claimed had fallen short of 120 cusecs. (Express photo by Oinam Anand)

Pulling up the Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) for “not doing” its job of regulating river water supply among the beneficiary states, the Supreme Court Friday directed it to give suggestions or take a decision on the question of water sharing between Haryana and the capital.

“Why is the Upper Yamuna River Board not doing their job? What are they doing… We do not know why they do not want to do their job. Why should we do their job?” a bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta observed, while hearing DJB’s petition, alleging Haryana had been supplying less water from Yamuna than the agreed share.

The Haryana counsel said the state was supplying more than stipulated water from Yamuna to Delhi and that it will not alter the status quo. The DJB, however, said the issue was about continuation of the stream of drinking water, which it claimed had fallen short of 120 cusecs.

The bench asked the UYRB to give its suggestions by May 14 and fixed the matter for hearing on May 16.

