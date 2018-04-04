Writing to DTC pays off: How a bus stop Nizamuddin women pushed for is changing their lives

The bus stop near Shiv Mandir in Nizamuddin. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The bus stop near Shiv Mandir in Nizamuddin. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Once all the chores are done, the children sent to school and the men packed off to work, women of Nizamuddin Basti congregate over chai, once a month, to talk — about bus stops, streetlights, water supply and sewer lines. Led by the Mohalla Health Sanitation Committees (MHSC) and formed under the Aga Khan Trust for Culture’s (AKTC’s) urban renewal initiative, the women have managed to get a bus stop built near Shiv Mandir in Nizamuddin, and also lighten up the “andheri gali” of Khusro Nagar, Dildar Nagar and Gali Gadariya inside the Basti.

After writing a letter to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in November 2016, explaining the need for the Lodhi Hotel/Shiv Mandir bus stop, and making continuous follow-ups, the facility was finally ready on February 17 this year. “During our monthly meeting in November 2016, women spoke about how there is only a pole instead of a proper bus stop, due to which most buses don’t stop here. Pregnant women, women with children and the elderly faced a lot of problem because of this, and would have to walk to bus stops far away,” said Shabnam Ruhi, 27, a member of Mehak — one of the five MHSCs.

A month later, Ruhi received a letter from Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) — her first letter from a government department — informing her that “work will be taken up subsequently by DTIDC in due course of time”. Along with a few other women, Ruhi started visiting DTIDC’s Kashmere Gate office every few months to understand the progress.

“It’s not just a bus stop; it’s much bigger. In the heat sometimes, we would wait for the bus for so long that some women would faint. The elderly had no place to sit, the children would run around and risk getting into accidents. Most importantly, the lack of a bus stop meant buses on routes 423 and 419, which cross AIIMS and Safdarjung Hospital, were not stopping there. They would just take the flyover; now they stop,” said Ruhi.

With the bus stop ready now, the women say they find it easier to move around the city. According to Rukhsana (32), a community coordinator of all five MHSCs, “It might be a small thing for an outsider but it has made our life more convenient. Earlier a lot of addicts and anti-social elements would walk around there; now we feel safe in the confines of a bus stop. It’s a win for us.”

Jyotsna Lall, director of programmes, AKTC, said, “Converting an idea into action is also a confidence-building exercise. That’s empowerment.”

Apart from the bus stop, Mehak members last month demanded that street lights be installed in certain parts of the Nizamuddin Basti — infamously termed as “andheri gali”.

“In the evenings, boys and men would harass women who would cross the area. We used to only cross those lanes in groups, trembling with fear. So we met South Delhi Municipal Corporation councillor Yasmin Kidwai and told her about this. The next day, street lights were there,” said Ruhi.

Kidwai said, “It is believed that such dealings are left to the men; it’s phenomenal when the women take it up. After all, they have to deal with the problems that come with no streetlights.”

