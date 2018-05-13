Follow Us:
Saturday, May 12, 2018
Worker falls to death at e-way construction site

“The two were on top of a high pole near Anandpur village, doing some welding work, when they fell,” said a senior officer, adding that Liyaqat Ali was declared dead at a hospital in Dadri. 

By: Express News Service | Greater Noida | Published: May 13, 2018 2:42:06 am
A construction worker died and another was injured after they fell from a  pole at the Eastern Peripheral Expressway construction site on Saturday evening, police said. Police said they have registered a case. The victim has been identified as Liyaqat Ali (35), a resident of Muzaffarnagar. “The two were on top of a high pole near Anandpur village, doing some welding work, when they fell,” said a senior officer, adding that Ali was declared dead at a hospital in Dadri.

