Women’s hostel: Hindu College sticks to stand

Hindu College New Delhi.

Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava Wednesday reiterated that the women’s hostel fee is higher than the men’s hostel because it has been built without any government aid and that despite writing to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other agencies, such as the Ministry of Development of Northeast Region (DONER), the college has been unable to get funds.

In a letter sent to Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Srivastava said in 2014 and 2015, attempts were made to get funds for the women’s hostel. In March 2012, the UGC had granted Rs 86 lakh to build the women’s hostel. Eventually, the college was issued summons by the DCW over higher hostel fees for girls.

In reply to the DCW summons, the principal wrote, “Construction could not start before March 2012 due to pending approvals from several regulatory authorities. As a result, the fund was put on recovery and funds were returned to the UGC. On November, 2013, the UGC communicated to us that it would not be possible to allocate new funds due to the delay in construction.”

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has sought appointment from HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and the UGC chairman to discuss the matter. Srivastava did not appear before the commission, but the bursar represented the college. DCW had summoned the principal after a students’ group — Pinjra Tod — complained about discriminatory rules and different fees for women’s hostel.

Last year, due to the controversy, the hostel did not admit students. The men’s hostel fee is Rs 27,500 per year minus mess charges, while the hostel fee for women is Rs 61,000, including 4,000 refundable security deposit and optional mess charges of Rs 30,000.

“The men’s hostel gets an annual maintenance of Rs 60 lakh from the UGC, which translates to a subsidy of Rs 30,000 per student per annum, including Rs 4,000 refundable security,” stated the principal’s letter to the DCW. Pinjra Tod has called for a protest on Thursday.

