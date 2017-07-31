Woman on the run for 3 years held for arms supply

Mobai in police custody on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Mobai in police custody on Sunday. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a 45-year-old woman arms smuggler with 14 semi-automatic pistols of 7.65 mm each and 14 spare magazines from east Delhi.

DCP (Special Cell) P S Kushwaha said the woman, Mobai, hails from Barwani, and had come to Delhi to deliver the consignment. “She was waiting for her client when our team caught her. She had got the pistols from an illegal manufacturer in Gandhwani in MP,” he said.

Sources said Mobai was arrested by the Special Cell in 2014. While on bail, she fled the city. A city court had declared her a proclaimed offender, and security agencies had been looking for her since then.

