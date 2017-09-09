Woman objects to open urination, shot at

Representational Image Representational Image

A 30-year-old woman was shot in the abdomen after she objected to two drunk men urinating outside her house in Gautam Buddha Nagar’s Samaspur village, police said. According to police, the incident took place in Dankaur area of Greater Noida around 12.15 am on Friday.

“As per the complaint filed by the victim’s brother-in-law, the two accused, Sanjay and Om Veer, were urinating in front of the woman’s house around 8.30 pm on Thursday. She objected, following which they left the area. The men were drunk at the time. Four hours later, they came back in a car and opened fire. One bullet hit the woman in the abdomen,” said Farmood Ali Pundir, SHO of Dankaur police station.

The woman was rushed to hospital where she underwent a surgery, police said. “She is out of danger and her condition is stable. Efforts to nab the accused are underway and they will be arrested soon,” the SHO said, adding that an FIR under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against the two accused at Dankaur police station.

