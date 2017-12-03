Woman locked and molested on CP terrace

In CCTV footage from the building, a man can be seen following the woman to the terrace. Police said they are yet to identify him. The woman has told police that she will be able to recognise him if she sees him. (Representational Image of Connaught place) In CCTV footage from the building, a man can be seen following the woman to the terrace. Police said they are yet to identify him. The woman has told police that she will be able to recognise him if she sees him. (Representational Image of Connaught place)

A 32-year-old teacher working at a private institute was allegedly molested on the terrace of a building in Connaught Place Thursday, with the accused bolting the terrace door so she would not be able to escape. The woman told police that the accused, who is “in his mid 20s”, unzipped his pants, masturbated and groped her on the terrace, where she was talking on the phone.

DCP (New Delhi) B K Singh said they have registered a case and are trying to identify the accused “on the basis of certain clues”. The woman is learnt to have told police that the man wore spectacles, a hooded jacket and spoke in English.

According to the FIR, the woman told police that around 10 am, she went to the terrace to make a phone call. “A man, who was also there, pretended to be on the phone and started pacing back and forth. I noticed he was staring at me and it made me really uncomfortable, so I asked him if there was a problem. He said no and just kept standing near me… Then, suddenly, he groped me. I pushed him and threatened to call the police if he did not back off,” the woman said in her complaint.

She added that the man then unzipped his pants, grabbed her and “ejaculated”. “I pushed him and went to the door, only to realise that he had already bolted it. I did not want to turn my back towards him, so keeping my back towards the door, I tried to unbolt it. I screamed and he pushed me against the door… I shouted again and he snatched my phone, so I ran towards the adjoining terrace,” the woman wrote in her complaint.

She said that she then stepped out on the stairs of the adjoining terrace. “The people working in the office below heard my screams and came out,” she said in her complaint. In the meantime, the accused managed to flee. A PCR call was made by the woman and a case under IPC sections 354 (criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 342 (wrongful confinement), 356 (theft) and 379 (punishment for theft) was registered at Connaught Place police station.

In CCTV footage from the building, a man can be seen following the woman to the terrace. Police said they are yet to identify him. The woman has told police that she will be able to recognise him if she sees him.

