Woman held for running over 26-year-old dietician in Saket

Days after a 26-year-old dietician was allegedly hit by two cars — first by an XUV 500 and then by a Mahindra Scorpio in south Delhi’s Saket while crossing the road — Delhi Police has arrested a 40-year-old woman in connection with the incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that the errant woman was going to drop her son to school when she allegedly hit the victim. Varnita Garg, a junior dietician working with Pushpawati Singhania Research Institute (PSRI), was hit by two cars on July 31. The victim is critical and is on ventilator support at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

According to police, the incident took place at around 7.10 am at Press Enclave road in Pushp Vihar, when two cars allegedly hit the victim. “She was hit by two vehicles, being driven at high speed within a span of a few seconds,” a senior police officer said. Ranjit Singh, a security guard, who was walking behind her told police that two cars — an XUV 500 and a Mahindra Scorpio were being driven rashly and in a zig-zag manner.

“The XUV hit Garg and she was flung in the air for 20 metres. She was then run over by a Scorpio. Both vehicles sped away after hitting her,” he added. Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ishwar Singh said the arrested accused has been identified as Preeti Singh, a resident of Saket. Singh was driving the Scorpio that ran over the dietician the second time.

An FIR under sections 279 (rash driving) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety) of the IPC has been registered at Saket police station. “Singh told the police in her statement that she was going to drop her child when her car hit the victim. She did not inform police as she got scared after the incident. A search is on to nab the errant driver of the other car,” the DCP added. Her son was sitting in the car at the time of the incident.

However, police still don’t have any clue of the first car that hit Garg. They are still questioning locals and trying to find CCTV footage that could give them clues of the errant driver, a police officer said.

Following the incident, locals had informed police and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police conducted raid and arrested the accused, the officer said, adding that the car was found parked outside her home.

