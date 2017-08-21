Woman held for ‘plotting sister-in-law’s murder’

Heena Panwar was arrested from near Shahdara in east Delhi. (Representational Image) Heena Panwar was arrested from near Shahdara in east Delhi. (Representational Image)

Three days after a 26-year-old woman was shot dead outside her house in Sahibabad, her 25-year-old sister-in-law was arrested from east Delhi for plotting the murder, police said.

“Heena Panwar was arrested from near Shahdara in east Delhi. She told police that she had plotted her sister-in-law’s murder a month ago and had hired sharpshooters. We are on the look out for the two bike-borne assailants who had opened fire,” said Anoop Singh, Circle Officer, Sahibabad.

On Thursday, Rama Panwar (26), was shot dead outside Kanha Complex housing society where she used to live alone. Rama, who hailed from Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur, came to Delhi four years ago when she got married to a Delhi-based businessman. Two years ago, however, her husband allegedly committed suicide.

Singh also said, “Heena told us that she had married her colleague in court but the wedding was kept under the wraps. Later, Rama joined the same office and and Heena’s husband and she allegedly started having an affair. This made Heena furious.”

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App