Woman gets 38 stitches after being stabbed, 1 held

Delhi Police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly attacking an 18-year-old Delhi University student with a blade in north Delhi’s Timarpur area. The woman was injured on the waist and required 38 stitches. According to police, the accused, Sanjeet, was also connected with three earlier cases of robbery, and a burglary case.

Police said there was no CCTV footage or clues from Friday’s incident. “Police collected a list of persons involved in similar incidents. Sanjeet was nabbed on Saturday from the area,” an officer said.

Police said he had got out of jail on July 8, and was a drug and alcohol addict. Police said he wanders around CNG Park in Gandhi Vihar since his parents don’t allow him to enter the house. Upset with his addiction, they had snapped ties with him four years ago, police said. While the woman’s family had pointed to the possibility of stalking, the police probe suggested that the accused wanted to steal her bag.

