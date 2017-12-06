Woman, daughter beaten, stabbed to death in Noida

It seems, there were only three persons present in the apartment during the incident, the deceased and the boy, who went missing after the killing, he said. (Representational Image) It seems, there were only three persons present in the apartment during the incident, the deceased and the boy, who went missing after the killing, he said. (Representational Image)

A 42-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter were beaten and stabbed to death at their apartment in a residential complex here, the police said on Wednesday. The 15-year-old son of the woman, who is missing after the last night incident, is a suspect in the case. The police are searching for him, Station House Officer (SHO), Bisrakh, Ajay Sharma said.

The officer said that the bodies were found wrapped in a blanket by a police team. They were beaten with a bat and stabbed with a screw driver, he said. It seems, there were only three persons present in the apartment during the incident, the deceased and the boy, who went missing after the killing, he said.

The woman’s husband was out of the city on a business tour and the elderly members of the family are in Uttarakhand, the SHO said, adding that the police was investigating all possible angles. Senior police officials, including the SSP, have visited the spot, he said.

