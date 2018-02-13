With Sardar Patel, Gandhi, police stations get makeover

Work has already started at Lodhi Colony police station. (Express Photo: Alok Singh) Work has already started at Lodhi Colony police station. (Express Photo: Alok Singh)

AFTER SHOWCASING their artwork at various streets across the city, artists attached with the Delhi Street Art group have bagged a new project: they have to add a splash of colour to three police stations with their trademark graffiti. While the artists have already started painting the walls of the Lodhi Colony police station — where they plan to draw graffiti of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatma Gandhi — work at the other two police stations, at Vasant Vihar and Punjabi Bagh, is yet to start.

Elaborating on the plans for the Lodhi Colony police station, a police officer said that besides the two portraits, a contingent of Delhi Police officers will also be painted on the walls. “The concept is to show the Father of the Nation with the first Home Minister of the country. Since Delhi Police comes under the Home ministry, it is only fair that a marching contingent be painted on the same wall. The artists will be paid according to government rates.”

Yogesh Saini, founder of Delhi Street Art, said the concepts for the graffiti were chosen by police officials at Lodhi Colony and Vasant Vihar. “We are really happy to show our work on the walls of the police stations. Two years ago, I had contacted a few police stations but the project did not materialise. But a few days ago, police officers from the south and southwest district approached me and asked me to paint graffiti at Lodhi Colony and Vasant Vihar police stations,” Saini said.

Additional DCP (southwest) Monika Bhardwaj said that the idea to give police stations in her district a makeover came to her after she saw some graffiti on the walls in Chanakyapuri. “Since the Vasant Vihar police station is under renovation and has huge, empty walls, we decided to paint a graffiti of a woman police officer guiding some children on its walls. The idea is to show how any resident of the city can approach the police easily,” she said.

Saini maintained that senior officers of the west district have also contacted him to paint the walls of the Punjabi Bagh police station. Delhi Street Art comprises artists whose aim is to promote public art.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App