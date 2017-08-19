Will take over 449 schools only as last resort: Arvind Kejriwal

‘Schools will not be allowed to loot students’ ‘Schools will not be allowed to loot students’

TWO DAYS after the Delhi government told the Delhi High Court that they have processed the proposal to issue showcause notices for taking over managements of over 400 private schools, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said taking over the schools will only be a “last resort”.

On Wednesday, the government had told the High Court that it was willing to take over the 449 private schools which have not refunded the excess fee charged from parents. These 449 schools are among the 554 which had to refund excess fees, after a committee headed by Justice Anil Dev Singh recommended it at an interest rate of nine per cent.

At a press conference on Friday, Kejriwal said the government does not intend to “interfere” but will surely “discipline” the schools, if needed. He added, “The schools will not be allowed to loot students like they used to do under previous governments due to political collusion. But if they don’t implement… we will take them over as a last resort. I hope we don’t have to take over. Today, we intend to send out a message to the managements of those schools to implement the recommendations.”

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said the showcause notices were served four days ago, and that a deadline of two weeks has been set for the schools to reply.

