Why convert parks to parking lots: Delhi High Court

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s move to construct a multi-level car parking lot in a children’s park in Defence Colony elicited a sharp reaction from the High Court Friday. Asking how children could be robbed of their basic right to play in parks, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar sought answers from the MCDs and the Delhi Development Authority.

It also issued notice to the Centre; the Delhi government; the national and state commissions for protection of child rights; and the SDMC, seeking their replies to the plea filed by a Defence Colony resident, Rajeev Suri (62).

Suri alleged that children’s parks in residential areas are being converted into “ornamental parks and multi-level parking lots”, depriving children of their “right to play”, and forcing them to undergo humiliation at the hands of “malevolent residents and public authorities”.

He said the move to convert the 1,500 sqm park into a parking lot will destroy not just the existing greenery in Defence Colony, but also deface the environment. To this, the court said, “So you (authorities) are converting parks into parking lots. That is what Delhi is fit for now… where will children go to play?”

It asked the DDA counsel if they can file an affidavit that Defence Colony residents do not need this park.

"Parties shall maintain status quo with regard to construction of multi-level parking in Defence Colony till the next date of hearing on September 5," the bench ordered. The bench also directed authorities to file affidavits about the status of available parks in the city, and to indicate if there was sufficient green area for residents.

