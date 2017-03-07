What action has been taken in Ramjas case, court asks police

A trial court in the capital on Monday sought an action taken report from the SHO of Maurice Nagar police station in a plea seeking registration of FIR against those who allegedly raised “anti-national” slogans in Ramjas College in February. Metropolitan Magistrate Abhilash Malhotra was hearing a complaint by BJP leader Vivek Garg.

According to Garg, the alleged slogans were raised by members of AISA and SFI, and the SHO of Maurice Nagar police station should initiate probe proceedings under the penal provisions of sedition (Section 124A, IPC) and waging war against the state (Section 121), among several other offences. The judge asked Garg whether the video of the alleged incident was shot by him, and if not, what the source of the footage was.

“Have you shot the video yourself? We are in an electronic age now and videos are being doctored,” the court observed. Garg had earlier said that he had filed a complaint on February 24 at Maurice Nagar police station, but so far no FIR has been registered, which forced him to file this complaint.

He alleged that on February 21, Ramjas College witnessed slogans such as ‘Kashmir maange azadi, Bastar maange azadi, hum kya chahein? Azadi’, and those who raised these slogans found support among some students. Garg’s complaint refers to JNU student Umar Khalid as a “habitual offender”, who was “booked for sedition last year while he was raising slogans against the nation in JNU”.