Website pulls down pictures of model after Delhi Commission for Women notice

An e-commerce website, which had been using a model’s photo without authorisation, took them down on Friday following a police complaint by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). The model approached the commission with a complaint that her photo was being used by an e-commerce portal that sells lingerie. Two years back, due to the poor financial condition, the complainant had agreed for the photo shoot to support her family. She was given an assurance that the photos would be used only for a year, but the portal continued to use the photos.

In the complaint, the model also stated that “the photos continued to be used by famous e-commerce portals”. She further stated that she was receiving harassing phone-calls, and that due to the photos she is facing problems in marriage prospects.

The complainant had made several requests to the company to pull down the photos but they did not comply, following which she approached the DCW. DCW member Fraheen Malick registered a case and sent a notice to the accused companies. Following the notice, the website removed the model’s photos and also informed the DCW on the action taken.

