Delhi, Haryana holding water talks, Supreme Court told

The Chief Secretaries of Delhi and Haryana had begun discussions to solve differences over sharing of the waters of the Yamuna river, the Supreme Court was told Monday. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for the Delhi Jal Board, informed a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra that the meeting took place two days ago and Haryana had released some water Monday, and this was likely to reach Delhi by evening.

The court was hearing a plea filed by the DJB alleging that Haryana had reduced by one-third the supply of Yamuna water to the capital. The petition contended that Haryana was supplying Delhi only 330 cusecs of water per day, as against 450 cusecs per day as agreed upon earlier.

