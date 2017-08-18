Waste at Ghazipur: NGT directs NHAI, EDMC to invite tenders

NGT on Friday directed NHAI and EDMC to invite tenders for segregation and management of waste at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi. (Express File Photo) NGT on Friday directed NHAI and EDMC to invite tenders for segregation and management of waste at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi. (Express File Photo)

The National Green Tribunal on Friday directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) to invite tenders for segregation and management of waste at the Ghazipur landfill site in New Delhi. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said urgent steps were needed to reduce the pressure on the site on which waste in increasing by tonnes on daily basis. The green panel directed the stakeholders to choose an independent agency which would be responsible for segregation and reduction in height of dumped waste at the site.

“Solid waste from Ghazipur landfill site in east Delhi would be used in the construction of road especially NH-24 and embankment of other roads where NHAI has commenced work,” the bench said. It also clarified that NHAI would be responsible for collection of construction and debris waste, plastic and other inert material from the landfill site and bear its cost for transportation.

The tribunal sought a compliance report within 45 days and warned that in case of default, strict action would be taken against erring officials including imprisonment. It also directed the EDMC not to levy any environment compensation on the trucks which will be used for transportation of waste.

Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, appearing for NHAI, told the bench that assistance of specialised bodies like Central Road Research Institute can be used for the purpose. The direction came after EDMC lawyer Balendu Shekhar told the tribunal that it was not in a position to segregate waste at the site.

The matter was listed for next hearing on October 10. Commissioned in 1984, Ghazipur landfill site is spread over nearly 30 hectares and about 2,500 tonne of garbage a day is dumped there. A total of 130 lakh tonne of garbage is currently dumped at the site and the average height of the dump stood at 50 metres.

