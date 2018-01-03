Virendra Dixit ashram: CBI registers 3 cases

The agency has also formed a three-member special investigation team headed by a superintendent-level officer to probe these matters. The agency has also formed a three-member special investigation team headed by a superintendent-level officer to probe these matters.

The CBI on Wednesday registered three cases in connection with the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women, and rape at an ashram run by self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit in Rohini in Delhi, reports PTI.

Acting on the orders of the Delhi High Court, the agency has also formed a three-member special investigation team headed by a superintendent-level officer to probe these matters. According to the procedure, the CBI has taken over the probe into the three FIRs registered by Delhi Police at Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini by re-registering them, CBI officials said.

The two cases are against Dixit for alleged rape and criminal intimidation, while one case is against unidentified people for allegedly obstructing the work of a high court-appointed committee which went to the ashram on December 19, 2017.

The Delhi High Court had on December 20 directed the CBI to investigate the alleged illegal confinement of girls and women in the ashram where they were kept in “animal-like” conditions behind metal doors in a “fortress” surrounded by barbed wire.

Taking note of the “seriousness and the sensitivity of the matter”, a bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar had asked the CBI director to forthwith constitute a special investigation team (SIT) which will take charge of all the records and documents pertaining to the matter.

The court had asked the CBI to investigate the FIRs lodged in Delhi against the Rohini-based ashram and its founder-cum-spiritual head Dixit and the daily diary entries relating to complaints of missing girls, commission of sexual offences and even a case of suicide there.

