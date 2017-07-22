‘Vigilante gang’ member held, more crimes were in pipeline

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

After killing two people at two places on Monday, members of the self-professed ‘vigilante gang’ also planned to gun down another target on Thursday, police said. However, a trap was laid, and police managed to arrest one of the gang members, Aman alias Kharkhari, who faces more than 10 cases of murder, attempt to murder and carjacking.

As reported by The Indian Express, police had established that far from vigilantism, the gang members were out to settle old scores. Police sources said that Aman, 22, hails from Haryana’s Kharkarhi village, and was going to kill a man who had allegedly slapped his father over a property dispute.

He was accompanied by Sonu, another gang member. Both men were travelling on a motorbike stolen a week ago, police said, adding that Sonu managed to escape. On Monday, the gang had gunned down Vikas alias Vicky (32), in Dwarka’s Sector 22 because he allegedly had an illicit relationship with the wife of one of the members.

Police had recovered a note from the crime spot that read: “We have drug peddlers, anti-nationals, corrupt doctors, gamblers, those with black money, and those who attack or rape women on our radar. If they don’t mend their ways, we will kill them using hi-tech weapons.”

The gang had stolen a Verna car before Vicky’s murder. Later, while heading to Rohini, the same gang is believed to have opened fire at two brothers travelling on a motorcycle in outer Delhi’s Kanjhawala area. One of them died in the firing. Police said the accused fired on the men because they “did not give them way”.

Police alleged Aman was previously involved in four murder cases. When he was a minor, he allegedly committed two other murders, said police. Later, he joined Rajesh Bharti from Jind, Haryana, believed to be the leader of the gang. Rajesh is wanted in 12 cases in Haryana and Delhi.

Rajesh, police said, would gather youths — some of them facing criminal cases — who were “looking to settle old scores”. On July 14, the gang attacked one Hemant Kumar at Badha village in Manesar. Kumar was arrested last year after the sister of one of the gang members filed a molestation case against him. Seven of the gang’s members are still on the run.

