Victim denies rape, Delhi court relies on FSL report to convict man

A Delhi court has convicted a man of raping a minor and sentenced him to 10 years in jail — despite the girl and her father deposing in favour of him. The court said both witnesses — the minor girl and her father — “evidently” stated falsehoods in their respective testimonies and tried to conceal the truth. But the court convicted the accused after taking into account the forensic result.

In 2013, the girl, who was 14 at the time, complained of stomach pain, after which tests were conducted and she was found to be pregnant. According to court records, the doctor at the diagnostic centre reported the matter to police, and a case of rape and under the POCSO Act was registered. The girl initially alleged her stepmother’s brother used to sexually assault her.

However, during her statement in front of a magistrate and in court, the girl said she did not know what had happened to her, and that she was in deep sleep at the time. She further deposed that the accused did not do anything to her, and that she had herself inserted his semen into her private parts “out of curiosity”.

According to court documents, the forensic science laboratory report established that the DNA generated from the foetus was “consistent” as the biological child of the girl and the accused. The Additional Public Prosecutor said that though the victim did not support the case, there was a “possibility” that she was being influenced. The defence, however, argued that the accused is entitled to be acquitted as the victim had given him a “clean chit”.

After hearing both sides, Additional Sessions Judge Ruby Alka Gupta said it had not been denied that victim “conceived” with the semen of the accused. “On the contrary, it is sought to be proved,” the court said. The court also said it was “inconceivable” that a 14-year-old girl would lift semen and insert it into her private parts.

The ASJ said both the victim and her father had lied in court. According to the court, the father made an attempt to pass her off as a major, and gave a wrong date of birth without documentary support. “The only reason he would have done so is that he is trying to shield the accused… It is apparent on the face of the examination that he is concealing facts and openly lying. The father of the victim has evidently been overawed by the accused…,” the court said.

The court said that since the FSL report clearly indicated that the accused was the biological father, the defence could not have escaped the natural consequences of the report. “The combined reading of the evidence of the victim and her father leads the court to believe that both are making desperate attempts to save the accused… The said circumstances read together with the FSL report… establishes without doubt that the accused has committed penetrative sexual assault with the victim,” the court said.

