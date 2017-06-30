Venkaiah Naidu to flag off new DDA housing scheme

Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo) Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu. (File Photo)

The Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA’s) new housing scheme, which received Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s approval in May, will be launched by Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Friday. The flats are primarily located in Rohini, Dwarka, Narela, Vasant Kunj and Jasola. The authority had completed the formalities and sent the proposal to the L-G’s office for his approval in May. To make the scheme attractive, the five-year lock-in period for sale of flats has been done away with, on public demand. The 2014 scheme had an embargo on the sale of flats.

The scheme was expected to be launched in February but ancillary infrastructure work, such as constructing connecting roads and installation of streetlights, delayed it. The authority has tied up with 10 banks for the sale of application forms and other scheme-related transactions. Officials said the authority wanted “genuine buyers” to apply and has, as a result, “done away with the provision of surrendering of flats”. The DDA, this time, has planned to make the scheme online.

“If a prospective buyer surrenders his application before the draw date, no money would be deducted from his or her registration fee. Second, if a buyer does so after the date of the draw but before the issue of demand letter, then 25 per cent of the registration fee would be forfeited,” a senior DDA official said. Registration fees for LIG categories would be Rs 1 lakh, while for MIG and HIG it would be Rs 2 lakh.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App