Vector-borne diseases: Delhi HC raps civic bodies, govt over measures

Delhi High Court has rapped the civic bodies, Delhi govt and the Centre for “unstructured” and “unregimented” programmes to prevent or cure vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. Delhi High Court has rapped the civic bodies, Delhi govt and the Centre for “unstructured” and “unregimented” programmes to prevent or cure vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya.

Saying the authorities should also include “proletariats” in the larger scheme of things, and not just focus its initiatives on a “bourgeoisie” hospital, the Delhi High Court has rapped the civic bodies, Delhi government and the Centre for “unstructured” and “unregimented” programmes to prevent or cure vector-borne diseases such as dengue and chikungunya. In its last hearing, the court had directed authorities to file a status report regarding measures such as geographical mapping and the manner in which preventive and curative steps would be undertaken. The report was submitted on Monday.

A bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Pratibha M Singh, however, said the report, instead of being Delhi specific, had pan-India figures. “…Take it back. Tell us what is happening on a day-to-day basis…” the bench said. When it was submitted to the court that preventive measures were undertaken regularly, the court said the authorities did not inform people through advertisements about the preventive measures and alternative/regular treatment methods for the diseases.

Highlighting that there was not a single advertisement board, nor advertisements on national channels /radio, the bench said, “Have you seen the king of aggression in the Swachh Bharat campaign?… You need to be more aggressive…” Stating that this was a “horrible situation”, the bench asked how many houses were inspected, and where the roster was. It also suggested that the civic bodies organise streetplays to create awareness.

Advocate Arpit Bhargava, an applicant in the case, then said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation had provided a “misleading picture” in its affidavit. It had earlier filed an affidavit saying house visits from January to April 2017 was around 90 lakh, but in its present affidavit, the figures from January to May was around 45 lakh. “How can there be such a decrease?” he asked. The bench then asked the authorities to “get their act together”. “We are not finding fault. But, please ensure people do not suffer,” the bench said.

Unlike the bulky report submitted to the court on Tuesday, the bench directed authorities to file a one page, point-wise factsheet about the measures undertaken and further plan of action. When the court was told that the national channels and radio were not under the Delhi government, the bench said they could approach the Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity and FM radio channels. The matter has now been listed for further hearing on May 25.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now