Vans To Avert Terror Attacks: ‘Parakram’ call goes out to 41 women officers from Northeast

Soon, women commandos from the Northeastern states will be deployed inside “Parakram” vans, launched for anti-terror and other operations warranting armed response. The commandos, who will be trained by officers from the National Security Guard (NSG), Special Cell and other security agencies, will be deployed in the vans launched in May to avert terror attacks, police sources said Tuesday.

Under a Special Recruitment Drive, which was facilitated after a government order to the police following a series of hate crimes in the city, 400 people from Northeastern states were inducted into the Delhi Police force in 2016. Of them, 134 were women. Among them, 41 women were imparted the commando course at the Police Training College in Jharoda Kalan. During the course, they were taught how to shoot with weapons such as AK 47, carbines, pistols, revolvers, LmG and SaF rifles and glock pistols. The women were deployed at Red Fort on Independence Day.

However, sources said selection for the Parakram vans will be based on the willingness of the candidates. Whoever completes two years at Parakram can choose what posting they want later, sources said. “Those who are selected for Parakram will get an advanced commando training, specially to counter terror attack-like situations. They have to be preemptive and soft. They have to understand the situation and react instantly. Therefore, we will also impart them knowledge about vulnerable areas and buildings,” said Special Commissioner of Police (operations) Dependra Pathak, adding that high-end equipment will be used to train them further.

In May this year, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik had flagged off 10 Parakram vans, which are at present stationed at Vijay Chowk, Palika Bazar, IP Marg, Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, Vasant Kunj Mall, Pacific Mall in Subhash Nagar, Netaji Subhash Place market and mall complex, Akshardham Temple, Lotus Temple and Jhandewalan.

Before Independence Day, 15 more vans were launched by the Police Control Room (PCR) unit of Delhi Police. The vehicles are GPRS-enabled and are fitted with pan-Delhi wireless communication. Each van is manned by an NSG-trained driver, an in-charge and three commandos. The contingent of commandos also comprises nine women.

