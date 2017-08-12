UP STF arrests murder accused who evaded police for 6 years

Picture for representational purpose Picture for representational purpose

A man has been arrested by the UP Police for his alleged involvement in a six-year-old murder case, officials said today. Sunil, who was carrying a reward of Rs 12,000 on his head, was nabbed by the police’s Special Task Force (STF) late last night, UP STF Superintendent of Police R N Mishra said.

In 2011, he had allegedly killed Nawab in Bulandshahr along with his accomplice Rishi who was arrested, police said. Sunil, who was putting pressure on the deceased’s family to withdraw the case against him, had been evading his arrest for six years, they said.

A country-made pistol used by him in the murder has also been recovered.

Meanwhile, police in Dadri have arrested Pushpinder and Ravinder, and recovered 33 cartons of smuggled liquor and three kilogrammes of narcotic substance. At Jewar, police have arrested Mahavir and Vinod, and recovered six cartons of smuggled liquor. They were replacing the Haryana labels with UP labels when police arrested them from Rampur forest area.

