Union Cabinet gives nod to Metro till Noida Sector 62

The Union Cabinet cleared the Noida City Centre-Sector 62 section of the Delhi Metro Wednesday, clearing the decks for allotment of the Centre’s share of funds to the project. The line will lead to greater connectivity between the emerging satellite township and the national capital.

With the formal approval to the 6.6 km corridor, 81 per cent work on which is complete, the green signal has been given to its possible launch in September. The corridor, coming up at a cost of Rs 1,967 crore, will have six stations: Noida City Centre, Sector 34, Sector 52, Sector 61, Sector 59 and Sector 62.

In terms of funding, the Centre will bear Rs 340 crore on account of grants and subordinate debt, while the rest will be borne by the Noida Metro Rail Corporation and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, which is building the line. Around 55% of overall financial progress of the project has been achieved till now, an official statement said.

Authorities hope the corridor, which is essentially an extension of Dwarka-Noida Blue Line, will encourage people to shift base to Noida, thus decongesting Delhi. It will benefit people living and working in areas such as Indirapuram. “More residential and commercial complexes will develop in this region. With Metro in place, there will be less vehicular traffic on roads, leading to less congestion,” it added.

The other end of the corridor will connect Greater Noida with Noida. With Sector 52 as an interchange station, it will wind its way through sectors 137, 144, 148 and terminate at Greater Noida.

