Unidentified people booked for oil pilferage

The Delhi police have booked unidentified people for pilfering oil from Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) Bijwasan-Panipat main line near Kanjhawala village in Outer Delhi district. “We have registered an FIR under Sections 379 (theft), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 427 (destruction of property), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 of the IPC, 3/4 Explosive Substances Act, after we received complaint from one Sharad Chander, general manager of IOCL. Hunt is on to nab the accused persons,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Singh.

Investigations have revealed that the gang involved in the pilferage sold crude oil to some Outer Delhi-based businessmen, who then sold it to factory owners in NCR. “They used to take (oil) out during night and would escape before the company officials could detect a drop in line pressure. Crude oil used as fuel in small factories and foundries is a huge environmental challenge,” said a police source.

Security personnel patrolling the area had found some oil drops in an open ground on March 17. “They immediately informed senior officials and after conducting inspection, it was found that the miscreants had installed a valve on the main pipeline to pilfer oil. The oil was poured into a tanker through a pipe attached to the valve,” the source added. Last year, four people were arrested for allegedly pilfering oil from Mundra-Panipat IOCL line.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now