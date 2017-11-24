Under-repair building collapses in Delhi’s Taimur Nagar; owner, labourer feared trapped in rubble

Site of the collapsed building in south east Delhi’s Taimur Nagar. (Photo: ANI) Site of the collapsed building in south east Delhi’s Taimur Nagar. (Photo: ANI)

A dilapidated building collapsed in south east Delhi’s Taimur Nagar on Friday morning. Two persons are feared to be trapped under the debris. A call was received at 9.50 am about the collapse and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services said. The builiding is reported to have been repaired at the time of its collapse. (As reported by PTI)

“50-60 years old building collapsed at 9:45 AM in Taimur Nagar. It belonged to a retired government servant Dhruv Kumar; he along with a labourer may still be under the rubble. Three fire tenders and a team of DDMA, local police are at the spot,” DCP South East Romil Baniya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

