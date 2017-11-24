Top Stories
Under-repair building collapses in Delhi’s Taimur Nagar; owner, labourer feared trapped in rubble

"The house belonged to a retired government servant Dhruv Kumar; he along with a labourer may still be under the rubble. Three fire tenders and a team of DDMA, local police are at the spot," DCP South East Romil Baniya informed.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 24, 2017 12:19 pm
taimur nagar building collapse, delhi building collapse, delhi news, indian express Site of the collapsed building in south east Delhi’s Taimur Nagar. (Photo: ANI)
A dilapidated building collapsed in south east Delhi’s Taimur Nagar on Friday morning.  Two persons are feared to be trapped under the debris. A call was received at 9.50 am about the collapse and three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services said. The builiding is reported to have been repaired at the time of its collapse. (As reported by PTI)

“50-60 years old building collapsed at 9:45 AM in Taimur Nagar. It belonged to a retired government servant Dhruv Kumar; he along with a labourer may still be under the rubble. Three fire tenders and a team of DDMA, local police are at the spot,” DCP South East Romil Baniya was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

 

