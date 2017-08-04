Unable to deposit minimum of Rs 5,000, MCD school children don’t have bank accounts

Teachers also face issues while opening accounts. Archive Teachers also face issues while opening accounts. Archive

Eight-year-old Damini studies at a municipal school in south Delhi. She lives in a slum with her parents who migrated to the city from Bihar. With the help of a few teachers, she was admitted to the school and her Aadhaar card was also made. But when one of her teachers took her details to State Bank of India on Saturday, she was told that the account — which will be opened for Damini — has to have a minimum balance of Rs 5,000. Opening an account for Damini is necessary, since her scholarship money and money for the uniform will be deposited in that account by the government. Earlier, the schools used to disburse the amount in cash to students.

The teacher was told that if the minimum balance is not maintained in the SBI account, then a penalty will be levied the next time money is credited. Being a girl, Damini gets Rs 500 from the government. She also gets a small additional sum for stationery as she is from a minority community. Students belonging to the minority community also get Rs 1,000 as scholarship. “ Most of these children’s parents are construction workers or labourers… They do not even get Rs 5,000, how will that minimum balance be maintained?” said a teacher, who teaches at a South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) school.

“When we think of the hardship, we feel that the earlier system was better… Back then, teachers used to distribute the money and maintain a record. Apart from this, if the account is dormant for a year, it gets closed. Government and authorities should do something about this,” said another teacher at a North Delhi Municipal Corporation school. Officials in the civic bodies, however, acknowledged the problem and said that corrective measures have been taken.

“We held a meeting with the bank officials and told them to open students’ accounts in zero balance. They have agreed to do so,” said Yogendra Maan, public relations officer of the East and North corporations. A similar arrangement has been made for the south corporation as well, officials said. However, the problem is not limited to SBI alone. Teachers said that the minimum balance amount varied from bank to bank. SBI officials could not be reached for a comment despite repeated attempts.

Teachers said they also face difficulty in opening the accounts. “We successfully made Aadhaar cards for the children through the school address. However, the bank also asks for residence proof which most parents, who are migrants, do not have. The government should find an easy way to get these accounts opened for school students,” said Sameer Singh, a teacher of a municipal school in Jahangirpuri.

