Delhi: Two sleeping in ambulance burn to death

Two persons were killed and another was critically injured after a fire broke out in an ambulance they were sleeping in on Monday midnight. Police said the cause of the fire might be a mosquito coil which was lit inside the vehicle. The incident took place at around 12:00 am when a dust storm swept through the city. According to an official from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), due to the storm, blaze soon spread to two other ambulances parked at a DDA park in Sheik Sarai area.

“At least four fire tenders were rushed to the spot and it took half an hour to douse off the fire. Two charred bodies were recovered from one of the ambulances. While one was found to be critically injured,” said an official from DFS.

Police said the deceased, identified as Rahul, 24, and Bablu, 24, were sleeping at the back of the ambulance while Subodh, 26, was sleeping in the driver’s seat. Subodh have received 40 percent burn injuries to his body and is recuperating at Safdarjung Hospital.

DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said a case under section 285, 338, 304A of the IPC has been registered at Malviya Nagar Police Station, and a CFSL team has been requested to inspect the spot to find out the cause of the fire.

SC Rana, who owns the ambulances, told The Indian Express that he had left for his house on Monday night, just half an hour before the fire broke out.

“My ambulances were parked here..It is very unfortunate that two of my employees died in this incident. We have full sympathy towards their family,” said Rana, who runs Rana Ambulance Services.

The driver of another ambulance, Dipu said the trio had lit a mosquito coil in the vehicle. “Due to the storm the fire spread all over,” said Dipu.

Rana further said Bablu and Rahul were staying in Khanpur while Subodh lives with his family in Sangam Vihar. “All of them worked as assistant helpers. Of them Rahul had employed just two weeks ago,” said Rana.

Rana said that he owns at least 10 vans in the city. They provide assistance to Delhi Police in accident cases for free while charging people for ferrying patients to hospitals and their homes. “We do not run the ambulance for a particular hospital,” he said.

