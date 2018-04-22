Two held for looting Rs 2 crore during midnight heist

Police managed to arrest Daljeet from Hauz Khas. Police are on the lookout for the third accused, who helped the duo execute the heist. (Representational Image) Police managed to arrest Daljeet from Hauz Khas. Police are on the lookout for the third accused, who helped the duo execute the heist. (Representational Image)

Police have arrested two persons who decamped with more than Rs 2 crore in Indian and foreign currency after a midnight heist from a house in Saraswati Garden. Police said the accused, Daljeet Singh and Jasbir Singh, were tracked by police over four states in a span of eight days.

“More than 100 people who were associated with the accused were questioned in connection with the case. We then conducted raids in Sirsa, Chandigarh, Mohali, NCR, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra looking for them,” said DCP (west) Vijay Singh. Police managed to arrest Daljeet from Hauz Khas. Police are on the lookout for the third accused, who helped the duo execute the heist.

