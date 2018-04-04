Two AAP MLAs discharged in separate cases by court

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal observed that there was no evidence against Kailash Gahlot in order to frame charges against him. (Representational Image) Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal observed that there was no evidence against Kailash Gahlot in order to frame charges against him. (Representational Image)

A Delhi Court Tuesday discharged AAP MLAs Kailash Gahlot and Manoj Kumar in two separate cases registered against them. Gahlot, who is the MLA from Najafgarh, was discharged in a case related to the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct during the 2015 Delhi Assembly election campaign.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal observed that there was no evidence against Gahlot in order to frame charges against him. The Delhi Police had lodged an FIR in January 2015, which alleged that the accused was influencing voters with free food, and had disobeyed the order by a public servant.

AAP MLA from Kondli, Manoj Kumar, accused in six cases of extortion, was also discharged by the city court. Kumar’s lawyer Sushil Sharma said that the Delhi Police had registered 17 FIRs against Kumar and his personal assistant at various police stations in east Delhi.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App