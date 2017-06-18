Top cop seeks ideas to curb crime in Delhi

Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo) Delhi police commissioner Amulya Patnaik (File Photo)

In a bid to change the image of Delhi Police, commissioner Amulya Patnaik Saturday met over 500 beat constables of Central Range and asked them for suggestions on how to curb crime in the capital. “Showing a presentation, Patnaik said beat constables are crucial in gathering information on any terrorist or criminal activities for security agencies.

To achieve this, he asked them to conduct proper verification of all guesthouses and hotel in areas under the beat,” police sources said. Some of the constables came up with suggestions to clamp down on crime. “A constable said police should start checking DTC buses regularly in order to clamp down on theft cases.

Another constable suggested that apart from checking registers of guest houses and hotels, they should also ask owners to check the credibility of their visitors by calling the numbers they have provided,” sources said. ENS

