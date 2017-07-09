Toll plaza to re-issue tags to curb defaulters

At Kherki Daula toll plaza At Kherki Daula toll plaza

A MONTH after a survey found that close to 2,000 people pass through the Kherki Daula toll plaza without paying toll on a daily basis, even though they do not reside in any of the 31 villages exempted from doing so, the concessionaire in charge of the plaza has decided to re-issue the “free tags” that serve as proof of exemption in the coming days.

“We have already issued free tags to residents of the 31 listed villages. But, to avoid congestion and traffic jam along the 42-km toll plaza, we will be issuing these again. Action will also be taken against defaulters from unlisted villages who try and get past with fake tags,” said an official from the Millennium City Expressway Private Limited, the concessionaire of the plaza. As part of the drive, 3,421 vehicles that belong to “village persons”, and 1,888 individual commercial vehicles will be fixed with the new tags by August, 2017.

The survey that has formed the basis of this decision was conducted between June 9 and June 19 this year to determine the “exact number” of defaulters at the plaza who also add to the traffic chaos, causing “unnecessary” congestion and traffic jams as they argue with officials and display their ID Cards or RC books in a bid to get past without paying toll tax, said officials.

The survey found that 80,000 vehicles pass through the 42 lanes at the toll plaza on a daily basis, of which 8,107 do so without paying the toll tax. Of these, 1,997 vehicles were found to be falsely claiming exemption.

