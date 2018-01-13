To meet film stars, murder accused posed as CJI’s son

The main accused, Varun (in blue), and his accomplice Gajendra. The main accused, Varun (in blue), and his accomplice Gajendra.

A man pretending to be the son of the Chief Justice of India was arrested on Friday for allegedly murdering an acquaintance over a property dispute last year. Police said the accused, Varun alias Vardhman, assumed the fake identity so he could “meet Bollywood stars”. According to police, Varun hails from Patna and was looking for a way to befriend people in the film industry. Police said he pretended to be the CJI’s son and would hire expensive cars and take bouncers everywhere he went.

Sube Singh, PRO of Faridabad Police, claimed he had met “Sanjay Dutt and Raj Kundra” at “prominent hotels in Mumbai”. “He would also stay in such establishments to get a taste of that life,” he said. To fund these luxuries, the accused sold a piece of his family land in Patna, without telling his father, in 2016. The sale was executed through Praveen Vishkarma, whom he allegedly murdered last month, police said. “He offered reassurances to the buyer and managed to extract Rs 1 crore from him before disappearing from the city. He had bought a flat in a posh area in the capital with the money, where he was staying with bouncers,” Singh alleged.

It was when Vishkarma started pestering him for the registry of the land that the accused summoned him to Faridabad under the pretext of showing him some properties, and allegedly shot him in the hills in Pali area on December 1. Police said he paid for Vishkarma’s air ticket to Delhi, and booked a room for him at the Park Plaza hotel.

“An Innova was sent to fetch him under the pretext of showing him some properties. When he left the hotel, the accused and his bouncers started following it,” said Singh. As they approached the hills in Pali, the driver got a call, asking him to stop the vehicle. Vishkarma was allegedly dragged out of the vehicle and into the bushes, where he was beaten and shot dead.

The accused then fled in the two vehicles, and three from the group — Varun, Gajendra and Randheer — took a flight to Mumbai. They spent the next month hiding in Nepal, Kolkata, Patna and Mathura before resurfacing in Faridabad earlier this week. “Varun and Gajendra were apprehended around 5 pm on Thursday, at Sikri barrier in Faridabad, on the basis of a tip-off,” Singh said.

