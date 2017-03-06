To ease work pressure, Delhi Police personnel to get weekly offs

Following complaints of work pressure from personnel, the Delhi Police have decided to give one day off a week to its officers. Sources said the leaves will be fixed based on a roster system. A circular issued recently by the police headquarters stated that the decision was taken in view of the “health hazards” and the impact of “untimely and long duty hours, and severe work pressure” on police personnel. However, the circular also stated that offs could be “preponed or postponed” in interest of government work.

“All joint commissioners of ranges and traffic, district deputy commissioners of traffic, IGI railway and Metro have been asked to enforce the decision. As of now, no such weekly offs were given to the personnel. They are allowed to take 45 leaves in a year and also get one month extra pay for their 12 months of continuous work,” sources said. Sources added the station house officers (SHOs) have been asked to make a duty roster for their staff members.

“Though duty may be extended if any government work comes up, personnel can avail the leave next week in such cases,” sources added. Senior officers will keep a check on the roster. Sources said police have also decided to increase the number of shifts of traffic personnel. However, this can be done only after an increase in the strength of the traffic unit, said sources. As of now, traffic personnel work in eight-hour shifts which often extends to 10 to 12 hours.