To develop villages, Budget to focus on better roads, drainage

IN ORDER to boost rural development in the capital, the government is set to introduce a set of initiatives to develop villages, especially roads and infrastructure, in the upcoming budget. Sources in the government said apart from education and health, rural development will be given special attention. “Many villages have not seen pucca roads for years despite being part of the capital. These villages need sewage, electricity and drinking water facilities. With these things in mind, a wholesome plan will be formulated to develop them,” an official said.

The government is also exploring opportunities to open schools and colleges near such villages. Water bodies in the villages will also be revived and maintained, added the official. The Delhi Rural Development Board (DRDB), which was reconstituted in May 2015 for integrated development of rural villages, “has recommended construction or repair of approach road/link roads/village roads, construction of drainage facility, development of cremation grounds, parks, playgrounds and other such infrastructure” in the villages.

The government is also planning to help farmers increase their produce as only 30,000 hectares of the total geographical area of Delhi (1,483 sq km), is being used for agriculture-horticulture activities. “We are worried that farmers are not getting the right price for their crops… Lack of knowledge and depleted minerals in the soil due to sowing of wrong crops can cause loss of produce. To counter this, the government plans to set up a helpline for such farmers,” a source said.