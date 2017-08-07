Tihar Jail: Inmate turns AC compressor into a ‘water cooler’

An unused AC compressor at Tihar Jail has been turned into a water cooler of sorts by one of the inmates. An unused AC compressor at Tihar Jail has been turned into a water cooler of sorts by one of the inmates.

AN unused AC compressor at Tihar Jail has been turned into a water cooler of sorts by one of the inmates. According to officials, 21-year-old Maneesh Kumar connected the compressor to the water tank. It now provides 24×7 cold water to around 800 inmates in one of the wards in jail number 4, where Kumar is lodged. A part-time electrician, Kumar landed in prison in connection with a robbery case in January this year.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said, “I worked with a private company for three years and took classes on repairing ACs. After I was sent to Tihar, I showed interest in fixing electrical faults around the premises. That is when I spotted the compressor. With the permission of jail officials, I fixed it.”

He added that inmates did not have enough cold water to drink, especially in the summer. “While every ward has a cooler, it isn’t enough. That’s when I got the idea of using the compressor to cool the water. With the help of jail employees, I procured wires, pipes and coils and connected it to the tank. Within two hours, we get cold water,” Kumar said.

A jail official said, “We provided him the materials he needed in setting up the device. Within two weeks, he fixed the compressor to the 2000-litre water tank. The inmates are happy to get cold water.” An inmate added, “This has solved our cold water problem.”

Officials said they are planning to implement the technique in other wards as well. “It is cheap as well. We need to buy a compressor or find those in the jail that are lying unused,” an official said, adding that Maneesh is imparting training to other inmates who are interested in electric repairs.

There are 15 wards in jail number 4, which houses 28,00 inmates. Once he gets out of jail, Kumar said he would hold classes and teach people about how to build the device.

