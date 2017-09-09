Tight contest for President as voting for JNU polls wraps up

Student bodies and candidates went all out to woo voters on polling day. Oinam Anand Student bodies and candidates went all out to woo voters on polling day. Oinam Anand

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which held its students’ union elections on Friday, saw a voter turnout of 58.66% this year, a dip of roughly 1% from last year. Counting of votes began at 9.30 pm on Friday, and could continue till Saturday night or Sunday morning. “A total of 4,637 votes were cast, which amounts to 58.66%,” the Election Committee announced on Friday evening. Last year, the turnout was 59.6% — the highest in recent years. A total of 7,904 students were on the voter list. Voting seemed to be low in the first phase, with activists outnumbering students. However, student bodies and candidates gave it their all in a last-ditch effort to woo voters.

Drums were beaten, slogans raised and pamphlets handed out by candidates and their supporters outside the four Schools where polling was taking place. Voting was first held between 9.30 am and 1 pm, and again between 2.30 pm and 5 pm. In complete contrast, the second phase of polling saw long queues outside voting centres, especially outside the School of Languages — which carries the most votes — and the School of International Studies. Frantic candidates ran from one School to another as their supporters tried to out-shout each other.

Like last year, the elections are expected to be a three-cornered fight between the Left Unity panel comprising AISA, SFI and DSF, the ABVP and the Ambedkarite Birsa Ambedkar Phule Students’ Association (BAPSA). The contest for the post of president will be especially close, as the Left votes may split between the Left Unity panel, the AISF and Independent candidate Farooque Alam, who was earlier with AISA.

“We are fairly confident of winning the posts of vice-president, secretary and joint-secretary, but the contest for the post of president will be close. It would have been difficult for us had the voting percentage been low, since ABVP has a dedicated cadre which comes out to vote, but a high voting percentage is a relief. It should work in our favour,” a senior AISA leader said.

However, the ABVP said the high voting percentage could give them an advantage. “We are expecting swing votes… new students have just joined the university and we expect them to vote for us. Those who reach PhD level or spend some time on campus become brainwashed by the Left ideology. So, besides our core vote, swing votes could benefit us,” said Saket Bahuguna, ABVP’s national media convenor.

Issues at the centre of this year’s elections include seat cuts in MPhil and PhD, as well as the disappearance of Najeeb Ahmad. “I voted on an ideological basis but also on certain important issues such as Najeeb’s disappearance and seat cuts. I also voted keeping in mind which organisation could fight for JNU’s autonomy and non-interference from the outside,” said Savita Badgujar from the School of International Studies. Mohammad Ashraf Rizvi from the School of Languages also said the issue of Najeeb’s disappearance as well as “hostel crunch” were some of the factors that he considered.

Mahashweta Bhattacharya from the School of Social Sciences said, “The campus has had an ideology of its own and my vote has been to safeguard that and make sure it’s not eroded.”

