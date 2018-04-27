Parking feud between brothers turns bloody, three killed in Delhi’s Model Town

Police said two security guards — hired by Gurjeet — are accused of shooting Jaspal and Prabhjot while Gurjeet died due to a stab wound inflicted with a kirpan allegedly by Jaspal. (Representational Image) Police said two security guards — hired by Gurjeet — are accused of shooting Jaspal and Prabhjot while Gurjeet died due to a stab wound inflicted with a kirpan allegedly by Jaspal. (Representational Image)

Two brothers and the wife of one of them were killed in an alleged dispute over parking in North-West Delhi’s Model Town area on Thursday night. Police are also suspecting property dispute between the brothers as the motive behind the murders. The deceased have been identified as Jaspal (52), his wife Prabhjot and his brother Gurjeet (48). Their bodies were taken to three separate hospitals where the doctors had declared them brought dead on arrival.

Police said two bouncers — hired by Gurjeet — are accused of shooting Jaspal and Prabhjot while Gurjeet died due to a stab wound inflicted with a kirpan allegedly by Jaspal. A case of murder has been registered at Model Town police station against the two accused bouncers who are on the run as of now.

Around three months ago, a fight had reportedly broken out between the two brothers over a property dispute following which cross-FIRs were lodged. However, the families of the deceased have so far denied that a property dispute led to the murders and claimed that the fight was over the parking space.

The families live in a three-storey building at D 13/19 at Model Town. The ground floor of the building was with Jaspal who lived there with his wife, two daughters and a son while his younger brother stayed on the first floor with his wife and two sons. The two brothers are primarily working in the property and finance business. Gurjeet, who had two bouncers for his security, was running a food and bar restaurant at Model Town 2. The family said the bouncers were recruited after a few fights had broken out at the restaurant a few months ago.

Police said on the day of the incident, Jaspal, who was driving his Audi car, had decided to drop one of his friends, Rajeev, to his house in the locality. He was accompanied by his wife, Prabhjot, when Gurjeet arrived in his Fortuner car along with his son, Jagnoo (24), and the two bouncers. Jaspal and Gurjeet then got into a heated argument over the allotted parking space.

Police said that perhaps fearing that Gurjeet and his bouncers would attack him, Jaspal took out his kirpan and stabbed his brother following which the two bouncers whipped out their pistols and pointed towards Jaspal. Prabhjot, police added, rushed and stood in front of her husband to shield him. She was shot twice in the eye and head following which she collapsed. Jaspal tried to flee from the spot and was shot in the back.

Police further said that he tried to enter a neighbours house but was stopped by the security guard. He then sat on a children’s swing near the neighbour’s house for half an hour until the PCR van arrived following the blood trail. Prabhjot’s daughter Haripriya, in the meantime, had come out of the house after hearing the gunshots and called the PCR. She then asked a passerby to stop and took the family members to a local hospital.

On Friday morning, the bodies were shifted to BJRM hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App