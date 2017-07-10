Three injured as truck topples, rams cars

Three persons, including a child, were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a divider near the flyover at AIIMS, toppled over and rammed five cars on the other side of the road late on Saturday, police said. (Source: twiiter/ @mahendermanral) Three persons, including a child, were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a divider near the flyover at AIIMS, toppled over and rammed five cars on the other side of the road late on Saturday, police said. (Source: twiiter/

Three persons, including a child, were injured after a speeding truck rammed into a divider near the flyover at AIIMS, toppled over and rammed five cars on the other side of the road late on Saturday, police said. While the driver fled the spot, the truck brought traffic to a standstill. Police said the injured were taken to hospital. Additional DCP (south) Chinmoy Biswal said the incident took place around 1.15 am on the Ring Road near AIIMS. The truck coming from the Dhaula Kuan side rammed the divider and toppled on the other side of the road, hitting five cars.

“Based on a complaint by one of the injured men, Mohan Gupta, a case has been registered under sections 279 and 337 of the IPC at Kotla Mubarakpur police station,” Biswal said. In his complaint, Gupta said, “At around 12.20 am, I was on Safdarjung flyover when I saw the truck hit the railing and fall on the other side of the road,” he said.

The complainant added that it rammed four other cars in front of him before hitting his car. A senior police officer said, “His family said his shoulder was dislocated. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was discharged on Sunday morning. Another person, identified as Kishor (44), is in hospital.” Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle as he was speeding and ended up hitting the divider. Efforts are on nab the driver.

