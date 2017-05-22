Three BJP councillors ‘not appointed’ yet

The three new BJP MCD councillors who last Tuesday attended “samman samaroh”— an event hosted by Union Sports Minister Vijay Goel to welcome the new councillors into the political system — have approached Sangh leaders and the BJP central leadership alleging that their appointments have been stalled. The councillors have requested the party top brass to resolve the matter soon.

Sources in the party have alleged that besides that of Jai Prakash, Shikha Rai and Santosh Pal, appointment letters of all other councillors have been issued. All councillors, barring the three, have taken oath as well. One of the three councillors was supposed to be appointed for the post of Leader of House. Sources said the three might have landed in trouble with the BJP state leadership as Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari had reportedly told the councillors to give Goel’s event a miss.

One of the three councillors said that while they have got no written communication yet, the fact that their appointment letters have not been issued shows that the state leadership thought of “punishing them for their allegiance to Goel”. Tiwari, meanwhile, could not be contacted for a comment.

