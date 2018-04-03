Three arrested for ‘beating up’ BJP’s OP Sharma

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night and a case was registered on Sunday, following a complaint by OP Sharma’s security guard. (Representational Image) According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night and a case was registered on Sunday, following a complaint by OP Sharma’s security guard. (Representational Image)

Three men in an inebriated condition allegedly barged inside Delhi BJP MLA O P Sharma’s Preet Vihar residence and thrashed him, following which they were arrested, police said. Investigation has revealed that the arrested accused also misbehaved with the MLA’s security guard and the colony’s watchman. It has also been alleged that some women, who were accompanying the accused, were involved in the incident — though none of them have been arrested so far.

According to police, the incident took place on Saturday night and a case was registered on Sunday, following a complaint by Sharma’s security guard.

“The three accused — Rohit (30), Rajesh (40) and an 18-year-old — were subsequently arrested. Sahil is a student of Class XII and has been granted bail. The accused, who were drunk, had come to an ice-cream shop near Sharma’s residence in Preet Vihar. They tried to park their car outside the MLA’s residence, but were asked by the colony’s watchman not to do so. Afterwards, they started abusing him,” a senior police officer said.

Police said the MLA, who was out attending a Hanuman Jayanti event, arrived around the same time. His security personnel tried to pacify the accused, but they refused to listen. Sharma tried to intervene as well, but they did not pay heed to him either, police said.

“The MLA went inside the house but the accused started attacking the colony’s watchman and Sharma’s security personnel. They then barged inside and beat up Sharma. They also threatened to kill him. Police were informed and a team arrived at the spot. The accused also got into a fight with police officers,” an officer said.

Later, they called up some of their friends, who also created a ruckus there. “Police nabbed the three accused from the spot, while the others managed to escape. The accused are residents of Mandawli. They were celebrating someone’s 18th birthday,” the officer added.

