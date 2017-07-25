Third blaze in six years at Lok Nayak Bhawan, building’s fire safety clearances under scanner

While the fire department evacuated people minutes after reaching the spot, it took four hours to bring the fire under control. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) While the fire department evacuated people minutes after reaching the spot, it took four hours to bring the fire under control. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

A fire broke out at the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal’s office at Lok Nayak Bhawan on Monday afternoon — the third fire reported at the building in the last six years. No casualty was reported and, prime facie, it appears that a short circuit in the compressor of an air-conditioning unit, installed inside the cafeteria on the fourth floor, started the fire.

As the blaze spread quickly and smoke engulfed the building, it took firemen four hours to bring the fire under control. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi district) B K Singh said a call regarding the fire was received from the fourth floor of the building at 3.58 pm, and police personnel from Tughlak Road rushed to the spot.

The building, which houses the Enforcement Directorate headquarter, also has offices of the CBI, Income Tax and the National Disaster Response Force. Sources said the Lok Nayak Bhawan had not renewed its no objection certificate (NoC) from Delhi Fire Sevices, and the fire department has started scanning its documents.

“Security personnel from the armed forces were also asked to reach the spot. At least 26 fire tenders and one skylift were sent to put out the blaze,” a senior police officer said. Fire department officials said people were evacuated soon after firemen arrived. “The roads became congested as cars were parked there, which slowed the movement of fire tenders and hampered initial operations,” a senior official of the fire department said.

Thick smoke was seen coming out of the building, which is next to Khan Market, as people gathered to click photos. “Thick smoke engulfed at least three floors above the one in which the fire broke out,” said a fire official. “I was sitting inside my office on the fourth floor when we heard a loud noise. The security guard came and informed us about the fire. We hurriedly left the building,” said Sushma, who works with the IT department.

Ashutosh Kumar, who lives next to the government building, said he rushed out of his home on hearing a loud noise, and saw an AC on fire at the building. “We heard glass panes breaking and saw smoke coming out of the fourth floor,” Kumar said. Residents said they helped clear the narrow road for fire tenders to reach the spot. “Along with local police, we requested people to move their vehicles. Traffic police also called a crane to tow the parked vehicles,” another resident, Rakesh Sharma, said.

