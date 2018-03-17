Temperature rises in Delhi, air quality improves

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 7.5 degrees. Due to slight rise in mercury, the humidity increased, leading to improvement in the air-quality. Saturday’s humidity oscillated between 24 to 66 percent. (AP Photo) The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 7.5 degrees. Due to slight rise in mercury, the humidity increased, leading to improvement in the air-quality. Saturday’s humidity oscillated between 24 to 66 percent. (AP Photo)

The national capital on Saturday saw rise in minimum temperature while the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.2 degree Celsius, same as the day before. The IMD said that the mercury will rise towards Sunday and the sky would remain partly cloudy. “Sunday would remain cloudy, however there will be rise in temperature. The mercury will rise till Wednesday March 21,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

The minimum temperature on Saturday was recorded at 7.5 degrees. Due to slight rise in mercury, the humidity increased, leading to improvement in the air-quality. Saturday’s humidity oscillated between 24 to 66 percent.

The air-quality improved from poor on Friday to moderate on Saturday. The Air Quality Index (AQI) according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 175 considered moderate on a scale of 0 to 500. The AQI on Friday was 244, considered poor. Friday’s maximum and minimum temperature settled one notch above the season’s average at 31.2 degrees Celsius and 16.8 degrees Celsius, respectively.

