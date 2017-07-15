Teens found hanging in OYO room in Dwarka

The teenagers had booked the room online. (Express Photo) The teenagers had booked the room online. (Express Photo)

A boy and a girl, aged 18, were found hanging inside a hotel room in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka on Friday evening, police said. According to police, the teenagers had checked into the hotel on Thursday afternoon.

While the boy was preparing for IIT, the girl is a medical student at Lady Hardinge Hospital. “They had booked an OYO room online and arrived at the hotel around 11.45 am,” a senior police officer said. Investigation revealed that they were supposed to check out on Friday around 12.30 pm.

“They did not come out of the room at the scheduled time. Hotel staff went to check on them around 3 pm. Despite repeated knocks, they did not open the door,” the officer added. The staff then made a PCR call to police and a team reached the hotel around 4.10 pm. Police broke open the door and found them hanging.

They had used bedsheets to hang themselves from the ceiling fan, police said. “On approaching their parents, we found that on Thursday morning, the boy had told his parents that he was going for coaching classes and left his home in Janakpuri,” the officer said. The girl’s father works with a paramilitary force as an operator. No suicide note has been found so far, police said.

