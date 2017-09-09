Tailor held for printing fake notes

A 32-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes from his home for the last two months.(Representational Image) A 32-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes from his home for the last two months.(Representational Image)

A 32-year-old tailor has been arrested for allegedly manufacturing counterfeit Rs 100 and Rs 500 notes from his home for the last two months. Police said the man used the notes liberally, including to buy two goats from Jama Masjid area on Eid. Police also recovered Rs 47,500 in fake currency notes from his possession.

DCP (central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said they recently discovered that a “syndicate” printing and circulating fake notes was active in central Delhi’s Farash Khana. “A team under the supervision of ACP (operation) Naresh Yadav worked on the inputs and, on September 6, it was learnt that a man was trading fake currency notes at 50% of the denomination value,” he said.

Posing as a customer, a constable met the accused, Sameer Khan, near Chawri Bazar Metro station to strike a deal. “Soon, a police team led by sub-inspector Surender Kumar apprehended Khan,” Randhawa said.

