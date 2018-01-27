Surajkund fair 2018 to highlight zero tolerance towards child rights violation

The fair is being organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority in collaboration with the Union ministries of tourism, textile, culture and external affairs, Haryana tourism department and Haryana tourism corporation. The fair is being organised by the Surajkund Mela Authority in collaboration with the Union ministries of tourism, textile, culture and external affairs, Haryana tourism department and Haryana tourism corporation.

The 32nd Surajkund International Crafts Mela to be held in Faridabad district from February 2 to 18 this year will be a ‘child-friendly event’ and highlight zero tolerance towards child rights violation, Haryana Tourism Minister Ram Bilas Sharma said. This year, Uttar Pradesh has been chosen as the theme state. At least 20 countries and all states of India would participate in the fair, he was quoted as saying in a release.

The minister said various child-friendly procedures would be adopted at the fair, including setting up children-friendly space, crèche for wards of officials and workers, breastfeeding booths, first aid booths, lost and found centres and stalls for children with special needs. Besides advocating rights of children through hoardings, child tracking system through RFID tagging would be implemented at the fair, Sharma said. Under this, families visiting the mela with children below 14 years would have to get the minors registered at a special desk set up by the police.

Each minor would be provided with a RFID tag which would be helpful in tracing them in case they get lost, he said. These measures were suggested by the Haryana state commission for protection of child rights and, women and child development department to the state tourism department for this year’s Mela.

