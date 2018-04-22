Summer of studies for kids in MCD schools in Delhi

Students will also be offered mid-day meals during the camp, officials said. Enrolment in primary schools under the SDMC fell by 17,000 last year. (Representational Image) Students will also be offered mid-day meals during the camp, officials said. Enrolment in primary schools under the SDMC fell by 17,000 last year. (Representational Image)

Schools under the south, north and east civic bodies will be conducting classes during the summer vacation, after the Buniyaad scheme was linked with summer camps. The scheme aims at controlling the dropout rate, and increasing the reading and writing ability of students.

A senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said students have been divided into three batches — Udhyam, Uttkarsh, and Ujjwal. The last category has students who have better reading and writing abilities than those in the other two groups. Officials said classes for the first two groups will be held between April 1 and May 31 from 8 am to 2 pm. From June 1-30, classes will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

Director (Education), SDMC, Mona Srinivasan, said, “With schemes like Buniyaad — where summer camps will be clubbed with work on students’ reading ability — and smart classes at more schools, we hope to increase the enrolment rate in primary schools.”

Students will also be offered mid-day meals during the camp, officials said. Enrolment in primary schools under the SDMC fell by 17,000 last year.

